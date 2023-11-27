DJB contractors to stop work over unpaid dues from today

November 27, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Alleging non-payment of dues since February, the Delhi Jal Board Contractors’ Association on Sunday said its members will stop works related to the maintenance of water supply and sewerage cleaning from Monday.

In a letter to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Additional Chief Engineer, the association said the contractors will resume work only after the payment of their dues.

“After detailed deliberations and finding no option, it was unanimously decided that all ongoing works related to water leakage, water contamination, maintenance of water supply, maintenance of sewerage system, and desilting will be stopped from November 27,” the letter read. All responsibility for the stalling of these works lies with the Water Department, it said.

The move comes after Delhi Minister Atishi on November 21 said the city is staring at a water crisis as she accused Finance Department officials of not releasing the funds required by the board to maintain the supply. However, two days later, the DJB assured residents that the water supply will continue without any disruption.

‘Officials behind delay’

Reacting to the contractors’ demand, DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti said the Delhi government has been doing everything possible to ensure the release of funds for the past three months.

“Minister Atishi had repeatedly directed the Finance Department regarding it, and even wrote to the L-G to ensure this. Despite repeated directions from the Minister, the department did not release funds,” he alleged.

BJP alleges scam

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva submitted a letter to L-G V.K. Saxena, alleging a ₹500-crore scam in the DJB.

He alleged that several projects were handed over to a single bidder while many contractors did not submit detailed project reports.

The ruling AAP denied the charge. If any kind of wrongdoing has taken place, the party would urge the L-G to take strongest possible action, it said.

