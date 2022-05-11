DJB automates 116 sewage pumping stations

Staff Reporter May 11, 2022 22:40 IST

It will help minimise negligence and prevent overflowing of sewers during monsoon

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has automated 116 sewage pumping stations (SPS) to minimise negligence and prevent overflowing of sewers during monsoon, the authorities said on Wednesday. Internet of Things (IoT) will easily track the quantity of sewage in sewer pumping stations. Trained personnel have been appointed at every station to ensure proper inspection, the government said. Tightening watch “Senior DJB officials will be immediately notified of irregularities at SPSs. IoTs will help establish greater accountability by tightening the watch. The Delhi government is committed to transform the water & sewerage systems of Delhi just like it transformed its health & education system,” said Water Minister Satyendar Jain. Earlier, these pumping stations had designated officials who manually turned on these pumps when the sewage reached a certain level in the tank. However, due to human errors leading to untimely discharge from these stations, the sewage would flow back into the sewer lines, which caused the water pipelines that run along with the sewer lines to get contaminated with the excess sewage, an official said.



