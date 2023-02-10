DJ team beats catering staffer to death over dinner plates at party in Rohini

February 10, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

A catering staffer was allegedly beaten to death by two men over dinner plates at a function in Rohini, the police said on Thursday.

An officer said a PCR call was received at 12.58 a.m. about a scuffle behind Sawariya Tent near Japanese Park in Rohini’s Sector 13.

Two men accompanying the DJ got into a fight with Sandeep Thakur, 48, after he refused to bring them plates for dinner and hit him in the head with a plastic crate, the officer added.

Additional DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said a police team reached the spot and found that Sandeep’s friends took him to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Investigation so far has revealed that four men were present at the spot during the fight. “We have interrogated two of the men. Teams have been formed to nab the two accused who are absconding. The role of other suspects is being ascertained,” Mr. Garg said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (criminal act is done in common intention), the police said.

Arjun, the victim’s elder brother, was informed of the incident by the hospital. He said that Sandeep regularly worked as a catering staffer at parties. He is survived by his wife and five children, two of whom are married, Arjun added.