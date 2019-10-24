Diwali likely to be less polluted, says SAFAR

The Capital is likely to witness a less polluted Diwali this year as “high deterioration” of Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected only by the first week of November, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s AQI worsened slightly on Wednesday and stayed in the “poor” category, but the high wind speed is keeping the pollution from increasing further.

“No drastic deterioration in air quality is expected for the next two days. Looking at the current forecast of weather parameters in SAFAR model simulations, air quality during Diwali is likely to be not as bad as last year,” said SAFAR. The agency will issue a clear forecast about it on Friday.

Repeated western disturbances are expected in the last week of October and this is likely to positively influence Delhi’s air quality.

According to SAFAR, there has been a slight decrease in the stubble burning activity in Haryana and Punjab in the last 24 hours and a change in wind direction is expected to further reduce the effect of stubble burning in neighbouring States of Delhi.

“The surface as well as boundary layer winds are forecast to change direction to easterly by Thursday afternoon. This will decrease the biomass pollutant share [mainly stubble burning] in the Delhi region, which is relatively very low so far,” SAFAR said.

“But the pollution during Diwali will also depend on the amount of crackers burnt and the weather factor will influence the build up of pollutants,” said Vivek Chattopadhyaya, senior programme manager of ‘Clean Air Programme’ at the Centre for Science and Environment, Delhi.

The city’s AQI on Wednesday was 242, higher than 207 on Tuesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).