Divine songs lift spirits at Nizamuddin dargah

NEW DELHI

28 March 2021 00:50 IST

Despite slashed earnings and thinner crowds at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, qawwals are happy to resume singing after months of closure

After observing silence for over eight months, Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah courtyard is back to life again. The pandemic had brought lives of qawwals – majority of whom were dependent on the money earned at the dargah from the visitors – to a standstill. Qawwalis here resumed in December, slowly and steadily.

The magic of qawwalis is often best described by those who listen to them in awe. They say qawalis make them “feel connected to God” and that they often lose control over their tears.

Hasnain Nizami (46), a resident of Nizamuddin area, has been a qawwal all his life and comes from a family of qawwals who have been performing for over 700 years, he says, proud of his lineage. However, the last one year has been tough for all of them – financially and more so, emotionally.

“I stay at a walking distance from the dargah and for a long time, we could not visit it. But once the government allowed reopening of religious places, we came to pay obeisance even when the dargah had not opened for public till September first week. It was like a sigh of relief to be able to come here,” he said.

Mr. Hasnain said that during the pre-COVID days, he and others from the family, who are part of different groups, used to earn around ₹400-500 per head a day if there were four-five persons performing.

“On a regular day, people would give us about ₹3,000-₹5,000, which we would divide among ourselves. These days, however, we get anything between ₹100-300. There’s nothing fixed,” he said.

The qawwals mark their presence on all days barring any exception and perform ‘salaam’ in the morning now, but this was not the scene till a few weeks ago. Dargah Committee member Altamash Nizami said that the dargah had opened for public on September 6, but the qawwali was then being performed without instruments with bare minimum qawwals sitting at a distance.

“There used to be no mehfil [gathering],” he said.

Now, Thursdays are houseful, meaning a courtyard full of people – “united in feeling one with the Almighty”.

‘Artistes deprived’

Talking about the lockdown period, Mohammed Ali Nizami (21), a resident of Daryaganj, said that while there were facilities provided by the State and Central government for most sections of the society, there was nothing for artistes.

“We are artistes and we were dependent on the income from the dargah. We would never go asking for money because our conscience does not allow us. But how could we have managed to get food? Thankfully, the dargah was providing ration and cooked food as well,” he said.

Mr. Ali, who has been performing for the last four years and knew that this was his future, said that they are all used to eating meat, but during the lockdown, they did not have enough money to be able to afford it every day. “It was not easily available as well,” he said.

For seven months, Mr. Ali did not even meet his parents and sister who were back in their house in Gwalior and could not come to Delhi because of restrictions.

However, for Mr. Ali, not being able to step inside the Dargah for seven months was more problematic than the financial crisis.

“For us, Mehboob-e-ilahi is more important than our family, parents and loved ones. I remember that my uncle, who lives in Nizamuddin and also performs here, used to come and video-call me but it is different from coming physically. The dargah has been very close to me while I was growing up. I was pining to come,” he said.

Mr. Ali recalled how on Amir Khusrao’s death anniversary in June, two persons from a qawwali group had gone to the dargah and sang a few verses without any instruments and in absence of public. “I felt like crying. It was difficult to see them perform in a deserted courtyard, which otherwise does not have an inch of empty space,” he said.

Azam Nizami (23) has his mother, younger brother and sister to take care of after his father passed away around two years ago. He has been performing for the last 11 years, he said. His father was ailing, he recalled. “It was a tough time but God was with us. The dargah helped us and the time has passed,” he said.

While some groups, which are more popular than the rest, were able to make some money from online shows, some faced a tough time. As number cases of COVID-19 has been seeing a spike again, these people, who do not want to relive the days of crisis owing to the pandemic, are scared again.