District court judge dies of COVID-19

New Delhi

20 April 2021 04:41 IST

A 47-year-old district court judge died due to COVID at a government hospital here on Monday.

Kovai Venugopal, who was a judge at the Saket Family Court, died at 11 a.m. at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Naryan Hospital.

According to the court sources, he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. Saket Bar Association secretary Dhir Singh Kasana alleged that the incident was a result of “negligence on the part of the government”.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have been continuously asking the government to make vaccination for all judges and lawyers mandatory as we have to work among thousands of people on a daily basis to keep the justice delivery system working,” he said “Had the government agreed to our demand, this incident would not have happened,” Mr. Kasana added. Venugopal was battling the virus for over a week.