District administration, ASI at odds over poll event at Qutub Minar

A voter awareness programme organised by the South Delhi district administration at Qutub Minar on February 1 has irked Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, who say they had allowed cultural activities outside the monument but not the cooking and serving of food at the event.

The District Magistrate, B.M. Mishra, however, denied allegations, including that cooking, took place in the area and said ASI officials were trying to “settle their ego” by hyping up a non-issue.

In a letter on January 31 granting permission for the programme ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, the ASI said the competent authority had approved the “proposal for organising a cultural programme outside the premise of Qutb Minar” on February 1 and 2.

An ASI official said the district authorities had only asked for permission for cultural activities, but on February 1, started to ask for approval for hosting a dinner at the site. The official said the ASI refused to allow this as such activities are not allowed in protected monuments, including the 12th Century Qutub Minar, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site as well. With the ASI officials refusing permission, the official said the district election authorities returned with an order for taking over the site.

The order, by Mehrauli Assembly constituency returning officer Sudhakar, asks the site, Sun Dial park at Qutub Minar, to be handed over, failing which “the same shall be obtained with the help of police and action shall be initiated against you for noncompliance as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for impeding the smooth conduction of the General Elections 2020 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly”.

The DM, Mr. Mishra said that the order was issued since ASI staff were not allowing the use of a documentary hall/guest house in the vicinity for its bathroom.

The ASI official said with the order, the district authorities “took over” the site, with the help of the police and held the event, including cooking food on an open fire. The site, with the Qutub Minar looming over it, was left strewn with garbage that was cleared by ASI staff on Sunday afternoon, the official said. Mr. Mishra said that no cook toking place and denied that garbage was left uncollected, stating that the area had been cleared up after the event got over but ASI officials took pictures of the site as it was winding down to support their claim.

Another ASI official said that the matter would be taken up on Monday, including with relevant authorities like the Election Commission of India and the Delhi government.