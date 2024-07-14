Dissenting DU professors say Hindu Studies syllabus focusses on ‘Brahmanical texts’

As the amended syllabus for Delhi University’s MA in Hindu Studies got a nod from the Academic Council on Friday, a section of teachers said the syllabus focuses on “orthodox Brahmanical texts”, leaving no room for criticism and important texts by thinkers such as Debiprasad Chattopadhyaya, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Daya Krishna.

The Centre for Hindu Studies, established last year, started its first MA batch in November 2023. Until now, the Centre was teaching Hindu Studies as per the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) syllabus. Prerna Malhotra, Joint Director of the Centre, said, “We were following the UGC-NET syllabus so far. But since it is a two-year MA course, more papers needed to be added. A committee was formed to draft the new papers.”

‘Passed unanimously’

Nine teachers wrote in their dissent note that the “Brahmanical texts” were “prominently featured” while “heterodox texts” have been inserted only in a tokenistic manner.

It added that other Indic traditions such as Sramanism, Charvaka, Jainism, Buddhism, and tribal traditions were not included in the syllabus.

Ms. Malhotra said there was, however, no dissent in the Academic Council meeting and it was passed unanimously. “Moreover, after the course was drafted, it went through multiple rounds of suggestions such as in the governing body meeting, which comprised several scholars and experts, and the Standing Committee for Academic Matters meeting... we had incorporated all these suggestions,” she said.

The amended syllabus includes proposed electives such as ‘An Introduction to Vedic Literature’, ‘Upanishad Parichaya’, ‘Dharma and Religion’, ‘Bhagavad Gita for Humanity’, and ‘Hindu Thinkers’. The paper on ‘Hindu Thinkers’ includes thinkers such as Ramanujacharya, Dayananda Saraswati, Swami Vivekanand, Sri Aurobindo, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The statement by the dissenting teachers said that works of renowned scholars such as Debiprasad Chattopadhyaya and Daya Krishna have not been included.

“Further, Ambedkar’s important work on Hinduism — Riddles in Hinduism — is conspicuous by its absence,” added the statement.

Professor Maya John, one of the dissenting members, said, “The reading list represents only a certain tradition of scholarship on Hinduism, while heterodox positions such as Marxist, feminist, Periyarist, Ambedkarite etc., are sadly absent... The readings are not as expansive, and a critical component is missing. So, it would not provide scholars with the perspective that they need.”