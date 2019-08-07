‘Dispose animal waste properly or face action’

Ahead of Id-ul-Azha, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has directed the general public to dispose of animal waste in an environment-friendly manner or face action. The NDMC also said that people can slaughter animals at the slaughterhouse in Ghazipur.

The NDMC was following directions of a Monitoring Committee (MC) for cleaning the Yamuna, appointed by the NGT, which directed the municipal corporations to act on an NGT order banning blood of slaughtered animals to flow directly into Yamuna, if it is happening.

“It shall be mandatory for the persons preferring to sacrifice sheep, goats and buffaloes in their premises to ensure hygienic disposal of the biological waste of the sacrificed animals in an environment-friendly manner. Non-compliance of this condition would attract penalty as decided by the NGT for polluting the environment and the Yamuna,” an order by the NDMC reads.

The matter was brought to the MC by two persons, who had earlier approached the NGT on the same issue.

“The applicant wanted actions to be taken before a religious festival which is coming up shortly” it reads and states that the complainants had alleged that the issue is happening in Jafarabad and Seelampur among other places.

The MC also asked the Municipal Commissioner concerned to issue orders and to see that they are implemented.