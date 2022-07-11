Displaced from ITO, vendors, owners struggle to find a way

Most shopkeepers say they were running business, paying taxes for years; MCD insists chance was given to them to furnish documents

Weeks after 50 “illegal” permanent structures were demolished at ITO on June 22, as part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s anti-encroachment drive, the displaced people are struggling to find alternatives and crying foul over the civic body’s action.

M.A. Burney, who ran a local news portal on the stretch, saw three of his buildings being reduced to rubble. He and his tenants, he said, were not even given any time to collect their belongings.

HC order

While the MCD has maintained its stance that the exercise was conducted on the orders of the Delhi High Court, Mr. Burney said it was a “targeted demolition as most building owners were from the minority community”.

“I live in a joint family which has 20 members. After the demolition, I had to downsize my employee strength because I suffered huge losses,” said Mr. Burney, who bought the buildings in 2015.

Most shop owners told The Hindu that the civic body regularly collected property tax from them. They were also paying electricity and water usage charges per month.

“If these structures were illegal, why were these charges collected from us? This must be investigated,” said Mr. Burney.

While Mr. Burney has managed to find a small office space on the terrace of a nearby building, Dinesh Gupta — who owned a small eatery — continues to make rounds of the lane in the hope of finding an alternative space to continue his work.

“Out of desperation, I moved to a much smaller space near the ITO metro station, where the rent is high and the crowd is less. I am trying to figure out how to utilise the place optimally; I have a family of three to feed,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said his father had started the eatery at ITO three decades ago, serving tea and fried snacks to office-goers.

The MCD had planned to execute the anti-encroachment drive at ITO during May-end. The exercise was deferred because, according to a senior MCD official, the civic body wanted to give a chance to the owners to furnish their documents. None of the locals were able to provide the papers, said the official.

Most of the demolished structures were located along the periphery of the ITO graveyard. The debris of the demolished structures has been cleared and the lane will be repaired to ease traffic movement in the area, said the official.

Dreams razed

While the likes of Mr. Burney and Mr. Gupta struggle to adjust in their respective new spaces, life has come to a standstill for Rakesh, whose tea stall was razed during the drive at ITO.

Rakesh, who lives in Ghaziabad, said his financial situation turned grim during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Even after the offices reopened, his business failed to pick up like the pre-pandemic days.

“In the past, never any question was raised about our shops being unauthorised. My father had started this stall and I ran it for 22 years; its status was not a problem then,” Rakesh said, adding, “I am unable to find a job that can compensate; I am just sitting at home now because I really don’t know what to do.”

Over the past few months, a series of anti-encroachment drives carried out by the erstwhile municipal corporations – North, South and East – has been at the centre of a controversy. These include the demolitions at violence-hit Jahangirpuri in May, followed by a failed attempt at the city’s Shaheen Bagh and another drive that faced stiff resistance from the locals and turned violent at Madanpur Khadar.