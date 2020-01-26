Dispel falsehoods on CAA, Shah tells workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday exhorted voters to press the button next to the BJP’s elections symbol on the EVM with such force on polling day that the “current” generated by it triggers the “exit [of protesters] from Shaheen Bagh”.

Mr. Shah’s remarks came during his address at a volunteers’ meet Jeet Ki Goonj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which was attended by the party’s social media volunteers. “Today, more than 25,000 people are sitting here... Your confidence, your capacity, your courage show that in 2014 you were with Narendra Modi; in 2019 and 2020 also you are with Modi. I have trust in your support, your courage, your capacity to fight and your commitment to the party and I can tell that the BJP is going to form the government in Delhi,” Mr. Shah said.

“Be it the election of 2014 or 2019; of U.P., Tripura, Manipur or Assam; the BJP has succeeded in these difficult elections. Sometimes it appeared that we are not going to succeed, the opposition parties felt happy, but when the cyber-warriors start working, then Modi and the BJP has emerged victorious,” he added.

“When you support the BJP, you secure India’s borders, take a big step towards making India a $5 trillion economy, and provide support to households of 60 crore people who now have power, water, toilets, health cards, gas connections and drinking water,” said the Minister.

‘88% vote share’

In 2019, out of the 13,750 booths in Delhi, the BJP won on 12,088 booths, which comes to a total of 88% of the vote share, claimed Mr. Shah, adding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “tweets to mislead the people of Delhi”.

“You [party volunteers] have to apprise the people of Delhi about the truth through social media... Mr. Kejriwal promised that he will give RO quality water to the people of Delhi and lay pipelines. The water of Delhi was found to be the most polluted out of 21 cities of India. Mr. Kejriwal must answer why the people of Delhi are compelled to drink polluted water,” he said.

“You have to expose these falsehoods which may be connected to the development of Delhi or on CAA or for provoking the Muslim youth. The Modi government has taken decisions to strengthen the country but people are being misled,” he alleged.

“After changing the country for the better, PM Modi now wants to change Delhi,” said Mr. Shah.

The Minister also attacked the BJP’s political opponents and said they were part of the ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’.

“The Congress, Mamata Banerjee, SP, BSP and AAP misled the country, triggered riots, made Delhi unsafe...can they save Delhi? They are all the Tukde-Tukde gang. They still say they are with Shaheen Bagh... the lust for votes has blinded them,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, at another party event, BJP national president J.P. Nadda said the time had come to bid farewell to “the party of falsehood... AAP” since the BJP had ‘Neta, Niti and Niyat’ in opposition to it.