Disinfection drive starts in sealed areas

The Delhi government on Monday started the disinfection drive in containment and high-risk zones across the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19, using machines that can disinfect up to 20,000 square metre area per hour. The drive was started with a pilot disinfection drive at the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday [Sunday] announced that in a bid to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak through hi-tech Japanese technology, the Delhi government will run disinfection drive at the red and orange zones here,” said Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha.

He said the technology is very unique and it is made specifically to spray disinfectants. “This technology is also very flexible as its length is adjustable, therefore, it can easily enter narrow lanes along with the broader areas,” the MLA said.

“The key target of the Delhi government is to focus on the containment zones, therefore, the disinfection drive will start with the red zones. At Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha, with three such machines, we have sanitised the whole area and studied all the necessary parameters,” he added.

On the other hand, an intensive sanitation drive was carried out at 43 of the containment zones in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the civic body said on Monday.

Up to 400 sanitaion workers, 23 sprinkling tankers, eight fire tenders and 19 jetting machines to sanitize these areas, it said, with a special focus on disinfection of houses where positive cases have been detected. Containment zones are being sanitised at least twice daily using knapsack and motorized pumps, the SDMC said.