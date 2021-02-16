Disha Ravi case: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi Police over the arrest of climate change activist Disha Ravi.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the women’s panel in its letter to the police, has sought reasons as to why a transit remand was not sought.
“Please provide reasons for allegedly not providing a lawyer of her choice when she was produced before the court in Delhi,” the notice read.
The DCW has also sought copies of the FIR and a detailed action taken report by February 19.
DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “As per media reports, Disha Ravi was not given a lawyer of her choice neither were rules followed during her arrest. Police should inquire into the matter. However, it is extremely sad and unfortunate if Disha has been arrested because of her support for the protesting farmers.”
