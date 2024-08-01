Discovering Delhi’s soul on two wheels

“I never imagined cycling through Delhi’s streets on a Sunday morning could be such an amazing experience. The city unfolds majestically with every stroke of the pedal,” says Devashree Vaidya, on the Lutyens tour offered by Delhi By Cycle (DBC), a cycle-touring company launched in 2009. The DBC also organises cycling tours across the country but its focus has remained on the Capital for over 15 years now. Promoting a sustainable way to commute, one of their most popular packages is pedalling through central Delhi, also known as Lutyens Delhi.

“When you are pedalling, you observe so many things about the city; the landscape changes every 15 minutes, your eyes capture things that you may otherwise miss while driving a car or travelling by bus,” says Dhriti Bahl, one of the tour leaders.

The changing landscape

“Every three kilometres, the name of the road changes, and so does the greenery; the city’s roads represent India with its surroundings and cultures packed en route,” she adds.

Participants assemble by 6.30am at Daryaganj, pick up the cycles, and some set off like pros navigating the lanes while others take time to get into the rhythm. Tour leaders Dhriti in front and Himanshu at the rear, ensure the cyclist’s safety as the group of 24 advances.

The first pit-stop is the iconic Connaught Place, which most people are familiar with. To be there at 7am to hear about its birth and evolution takes the experience to a different level. Crossing Jantar Mantar and the new Parliament building, the next halt is at Kartavya Path. The stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate is mesmerising as the first rays of sun penetrate the clouds. There are other cyclists, walkers and runners weaving their way through. The DBC group takes a break to learn about historical and interesting facts about the two landmarks at the far extremes of Kartavya Path.

“People are showing an increasing interest in learning about the rich history and culture of their city. There is a curiosity to know the story behind every road,” says Dhriti. Angad Singh, an automobile parts shop owner from Punjabi Bagh, says he got to know about the bike tour on Instagram and found it interesting. “I signed up instantly. Picking up a bicycle after decades is an experience, let alone exploring the city before sunrise,” he says.

Common and quirky facts

The group next veers towards Agrasen ki Baoli and the Dhobi ghat before returning to Daryaganj. As the Lutyens Tour unveils the city mapped by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the tour guides share quirky to common facts about the heart of the city with the participants, who also often pitch in with their versions and stories that they may have heard.

Mostly young adults and middle-aged people join the tour, but on many days, a diverse group cutting across age and professions also turns up. For 19-year-old engineering student Mansi Gupta from Gurugram, the cycle tour was an unforgettable experience. “I will recommend it to all my friends. It has multiple benefits; you breathe in fresh air, the body gets exercise, you do not carry the guilt of polluting the city,” she says.

Delhi by Cycle not only aims to promote the history, culture, and aesthetics of the places visited but also to make people aware of sustainable ways to commute.

“The cycling tours are not only for fun and gathering information, they are also about protecting the environment and your health with a different perspective,” says the CEO, Himanshu Shekhar.