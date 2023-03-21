Disconnected, govt.’s free WiFi scheme unlikely to reboot anytime soon

March 21, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government’s free WiFi scheme is unlikely to resume anytime soon due to the lack of funds. A senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said that despite having permission for running the scheme, the department has not received any funds to continue their contract with the private provider.

In the 2022-23 budget, the Delhi government had allocated ₹61 crore for the free WiFi scheme, said the senior official. “The scheme came to a halt on December 16, 2022 after the expiry of the contract with the present provider. It couldn’t be renewed due to the lack of funds,” said the official.

The contract to the private service provider was given on an operating expense model in which the entire capital investment of setting up the infrastructure was borne by the vendor while the Delhi government bore the operating cost of providing 15 GB free data to each user, on a monthly rental basis.

In view of all essential services being moved to the digital platform and with the rising prices of data packs, the AAP government deemed “quality internet to be a basic necessity for all citizens” and introduced the Delhi Free WiFi Scheme. It was one of the many poll promises made by AAP in their 2015 manifesto and was later implemented in 2019.

The scheme had set out to install 11,000 WiFi hotspots (internet access points), each supporting 150-200 concurrent users with an average speed of 100-200 Mbps. A single user could log in with their ID and use 15 GB of downloadable data per month.

The AAP government planned on having at least one WiFi hotspot every 500 metres. By 2020 there were 10,561 hotspots in Delhi and over 21 lakh users. However, it came to a sudden halt without any notice as to when it will resume.

E-mail queries sent to the PWD Minister’s office in this regard failed to elicit any response.

While many Delhiites have been unaffected by the discontinuation of the scheme, it’s the blue-collar workers and students who are feeling the pinch. For 40-year-old Rajji, data packs are a luxury she can seldom afford. The ceramic utensil seller from Hauz Rani Market said even though the internet speed was slow, it still allowed her to download a couple of YouTube videos, her only source of entertainment after a hard day’s work, to watch at home. Ms. Rajji now spends almost ₹500 every month on mobile data. “Sometimes I go without the internet for days altogether because there is not enough money to purchase a data pack after having to buy it for my school-going son and daughters,” she added.

Eleven-year-old Mohd. Arshad, who used to regularly access the free WiFi service for his school work, said the discontinuation of the scheme made things difficult for him. “For the longest time I wasn’t aware that the government had stopped providing free WiFi across the city. I used to think that only the one [hotspot] close to my house had stopped working,” said the Khirki Extension resident. Several students said the free service definitely helped many access online study material without paying a penny. “Not everyone can afford to buy internet data,” said the student.