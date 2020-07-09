Discoms issue advisories with onset of monsoon

New Delhi

09 July 2020 01:09 IST

With the onset of the monsoon, power discoms here issued advisories over precautions to be taken to ensure there are no untoward incidents, it said.

Some of the problems faced during monsoons include waterlogging, strong winds uprooting trees, falling branches that damage electricity installations resulting in outages, said discom BSES.

Customers have been advised to take safety precautions such as staying away from electrical installations, cautioning children from playing near such installations, advising them not play in parks that are waterlogged, get wiring in premises checked, turn off the main switch in case of waterlogging, install earth leakage circuit breaker to help avoid shocks, use a “tester” to check in case of electricity leakage and prune trees close to electricity wires, and ensure the meter box is adequately protected from water, discoms said.

Tata Power DDL said that it had undertaken an extensive safety drive.

The BSES said that it has set up an integrated action plan to ensure safety as well as minimal downtime of power supply due to monsoon-related exigencies.