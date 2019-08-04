Discom told to reimburse employee’s mediclaim of over ₹2L as special case

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directed BSES Rajdhani to reimburse a former employee’s medical claim of over ₹2.65 lakh.

The medical claim raised by the complainant had earlier been rejected as he received treatment from a hospital that was not empanelled with the CGHS.

‘Confined to this case’

Citing the order as an exception, the NCDRC said, “We find force in the contention of the complainant that taking into consideration his age and that he was suffering from prostate cancer and also keeping in view of previous judgments, we find it a fit case to direct the respondents to reimburse the amount under the CGHS scheme. We also hold that this decision is confined to this case only.”

The medical reimbursement department of the Delhi Vidyut Board Employees had contended that the complainant was not entitled to the claim as he got treated at a hospital, which was not included under the scheme.

“It is stated that the complainant in spite of knowing the rules and procedures and the availability of hospitals had opted for taking treatment from a non-panelled hospital at his own choice,” the Bench observed while noting the contentions put forth by the Board.

However, noting that the complainant was 76 years old and that the treatment required frequent examination, the consumer panel observed, “It is the case of the complainant that there was an emergency and considering his age and the seriousness of the ailment he had chosen to take treatment from the non-empanelled hospitals as they were equipped with necessary facilities and care that was required for his condition.”

While directing the company to reimburse the medical bill of over ₹2.55 lakh, the forum directed an additional compensation of ₹10,000 to be paid to the complainant.