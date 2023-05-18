Disclose users’ detail sharing content of SRK’s ‘Jawan’, Delhi HC tells Twitter

May 18, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told Twitter to disclose information of some of its users who are allegedly sharing clips of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’.

“The court directs defendant no. 2 [Twitter] to provide information of the accounts with advance service to the counsel of the plaintiff so that the plaintiff can take appropriate action,” Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The counsel, representing Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., the producer of the film, claimed that five accounts had posted some infringing material on Twitter, and those “leaking this have access” to the company’s “system”. The production house sought disclosure of the details of these account users.

Proper licence

The High Court had last month banned various rogue websites and Internet service providers (ISPs) from copying, recording, displaying or releasing any stills, songs, audio and video clips related to the upcoming movie without proper licence.

The High Court’s interim order came on a plea by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. seeking restraining various rogue websites and ISPs and others, who are providing platforms over which content can be uploaded on the Internet, from broadcasting or airing any part of the upcoming film.

The production house claimed that clips and stills from the film are already available on the Internet over various platforms though no licence to broadcast or transmit any part of the film has, till date, been granted by it to any entity.