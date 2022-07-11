Disciplinary action initiated against constable for slapping minor boy

July 11, 2022 01:47 IST

Video of the incident went viral on social media

Disciplinary action has been initiated against a Delhi police beat constable for allegedly slapping a minor boy following an altercation over riding skateboards in south-west Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, officers said.

A video of the incident, posted by one of the friends of the boy, went viral on social media. In the purported video, the constable can be seen quarrelling with a group of boys and eventually slapping one of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Delhi police, on their official Twitter account, posted that they have taken cognisance of the misbehaviour by the constable with a minor boy. “Concerned officials have been asked to ascertain the facts and take suitable action,” tweeted Delhi Police.

Residents’ complaint

The constable was deployed in the area after several residents of B-6 Block complained about “nuisance being created by skateboarders”. DCP (South West) Manoj C said: “On July 8, beat constable Ajeet Singh was on duty. He asked the boys not to do skateboarding in B-6 market as it is dangerous for the residents. An argument broke out between the beat constable and the boys during which he slapped one of them to control the situation.”

The DCP added that they have taken disciplinary action against the beat constable for his conduct and further investigation into the matter is under way.