Disburse funds to colleges: DU teachers

Delhi University teacher’s group Academics for Action and Development (AAD) wrote to Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday calling for immediate disbursal of funds to the 12 colleges under the Delhi government.

Thousands of teachers and staff of these colleges, which are fully funded by the government have not received their salaries from May, the group of academic and executive council members of the university said. “This irregular and insufficient release of funds is aggravating the pandemic situation for them,” the group wrote.

It said that the non-release of funds was impacting teachers, students staff and institutions instead of “those who created this situation”. Release of funds to the colleges have been stalled on multiple occasions on account of differences over formation of the governing bodies of the colleges.