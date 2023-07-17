Disbelief in Deepak Vihar after coaching institute owner arrested for conducting community prayers

July 17, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Days after 42-year-old Shaukat Ali was arrested for conducting religious prayers at his coaching institute Khoda Colony’s Deepak Vihar, residents are in a state of disbelief.

“People have been arrested for praying in open areas. Has holding religious prayers inside one’s private space also become a crime now?” asked a 46-year-old homemaker whose children used to study at the coaching institute. “We are unable to understand why the police picked him,” Wahid, a resident, said.

Deepak Vihar, located near the Delhi-Noida border, is dotted with washed-out red-bricked houses, where people from several communities live together.

Sonu Kumar, 28, a car mechanic, said, “The area has a mixed population. Both Hindus and Muslims live here and pray at the temples and mosques in the area. So far, I haven’t felt any communal tension. Everyone minds their own business.” He moved here from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun a few years ago.

‘Hurt sentiments’

However, earlier this year, the police began receiving complaints from the Hindu residents about Mr. Shaukat conducting community prayers at his institute, which he had been running from his three-storey house for the past two years.

“We asked Mr. Shaukat in January this year not to create communal tension in the area. A case was also registered against him, but he wasn’t arrested. However, his attitude did not change. He continued to hold community prayers,” said a senior police officer.

On June 23, the Ghaziabad police arrested Mr. Shaukat under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race etc.) and 505 (public mischief).

“There were several complaints from Hindu residents of the area, who claimed that the religious sentiments of people from their community were being disturbed,” DCP (trans-Hindon) Vivek Chandra Yadav said. “Coaching centres cannot be used to offer community prayers,” he added.

Mr. Shaukat, whose family lives in Haryana’s Nuh district, has been sent to judicial custody and his institute ‘Future Track Coaching’, where he taught fourth and fifth-grade students, has been shut down.

‘Unlawful arrest’

Mr. Shaukat’s brother, Shakir Ali, who is an advocate, termed the arrest “unlawful”.

“My brother was picked up without a warrant while he was alone at home. For what? Conducting community prayers for students, all of whom belong to one community? Just like a gurukul, he was running an institute where he taught while also conducting prayers. How did it disturb the area’s communal harmony?” Mr. Shakir told The Hindu.

However, Lokesh, a resident, feels, “Conducting prayers like this doesn’t seem okay. If Mr. Shaukat was trying to turn the place into a mosque, proper procedure should have been followed.”

The DCP said Mr. Shaukat did not have valid documents for the establishment he was running. “As of now, we haven’t received any documents from him. There was just a board outside the building claiming it to be a coaching institute,” the police officer said.

