Disabled stabbed to death, 3 arrested

New Delhi

06 January 2022 23:29 IST

The Delhi police have arrested three persons, including two juveniles for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old disabled man for resisting a robbery bid, here in Rohini’s Aman Vihar, officials said.

According to police, on January 4, when the victim, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was returning from work, three unknown persons stopped him and threatened to give them money. When he resisted the attempt, the three men caught hold of him and one of them stabbed him in the stomach. They then robbed him of ₹20,000, stabbed him in the neck, and fled the spot, police said.

After the incident, Kumar’s brother rushed him to the hospital, where he is recovering, officers said. One of the accused has been identified as Yogesh (21).

