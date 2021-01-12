Disabled Ludhiana professor paints facets of farmers’ stir

NEW DELHI

12 January 2021 00:13 IST

Sikh body distributes heating pads among protesters

A differently abled professor from Ludhiana reached the Singhu border on Sunday with a 20-foot painting, depicting the various stages of the farmers’ agitation.

The painting by Praveen Kumar has been installed near the main stage at the protest site.

Mr. Kumar who completed the 300-km journey in his modified two-wheeler said, “I came to join the protest along with my nephew. While I started the painting back at home, some parts were left empty and I intend to complete it at the protest site itself.”

Depicts various stages

The painting is a depiction of the various stages that the farmers’ agitation has gone through in the last few months, explained Mr. Kumar who plans to be at the protest site for at least three days.

“I have tried to capture the various episodes involved in this movement. The farmers first stopped trains, then moved to the Haryana border where they had to overcome barricades by breaking them and move forward. It also includes portraits of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan among other States, apart from images of the elderly and children who have also played major roles in the agitation,” said Mr. Kumar.

Meanwhile, heating pads were also distributed among women and elderly farmers by members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, to protect them from the cold.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Around 1,000 such heating pads have been procured. While 500 have been distributed at the Singhu border, around 300 have been sent to the Tikri border. The rest will be distributed at the Ghazipur border in the coming days.”