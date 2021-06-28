Disabled husband, debts and loss of job

NEW DELHI

28 June 2021 07:40 IST

With repeated lockdowns being imposed by governments to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, coping with economic distress apart from impending health hazards, has proved to be difficult for many, including Kaushalya Devi, a domestic help.

As the sole breadwinner of the family, losing jobs when the nationwide lockdown was imposed last year, looking out for new work, ensuring the family’s safety and reeling under debt, she had to fend off multiple setbacks simultaneously.

“When the lockdown was announced last year, I lost work in one of the houses where I worked. It was also the place where I earned a chunk of my income. Losing that job meant that I was literally surviving on less than half of what I used to earn earlier. It took me almost six months before I found a replacement,” said Ms. Devi.

Advertising

Advertising

Living with her family of four in a 12-yard room in the Madanpur Khadar, Devi said that at the peak of the pandemic, taking precautions while using common utility facilities had also proved particularly difficult.

“There were times when we have visited the common washroom facility in the wee hours of the morning to avoid the crowd. Apart from being worried for my family, I was also keen on taking precautions so as to not lose any further work as I visit multiple houses,” she said.

Ms. Devi, whose husband and older son are differently abled, added that the lockdown imposed this year, had pushed the family under further debt.

“During the lockdown, we were buying essential items on credit from local shops. At times, our relative also helped us. But now I am under a debt of almost ₹15,000 which I am trying to repay. Due to my husband’s condition, nobody is willing to give him any kind of job so the entire burden comes down to me,” rued Ms. Devi.

Even though the national capital has begun “unlocking,” for families like Devi’s the road to recovery is still a long way, she added.

“It has been less than a month since I resumed work so I have to wait for salaries of many more months before I can be completely debt-free. This is in addition to the ₹3,500 that I pay as rent, apart from other expenses. The restrictions on public transport have also meant that I am forced to take an auto to work every day, which has increased my daily expense manifold,” she said.