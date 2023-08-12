Director General of Assam Rifles meets Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to discuss issues

August 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid allegations from BJP legislators and Meitei civil society organisations that the Assam Rifles units stationed in Manipur were biased towards “one community”, the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General P.C. Nair, on August 12 met with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. They discussed the security situation in the State and “issues pertaining to the Assam Rifles in Manipur”.

The Assam Rifles are administratively under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and operationally controlled by the Indian Army.

Since ethnic violence in Manipur broke out between the majority valley-dwelling Meitei community and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Kuki and Zomi hill communities on May 3, the former have accused the Assam Rifles of bias towards the latter, and the Kuki-Zomi people have accused the State Police of being complicit in violence perpetrated by the Meitei people.

This rift has only deepened over the weeks of the ongoing conflict, and has led to multiple instances of stand-offs between the Central forces and the State Police, with the Manipur Police also registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Assam Rifles personnel for allegedly obstructing them (the State Police) in performing their duty.

In the past three months of violence, while Assam Rifles has been restricted in its movements by Meitei women’s groups, Manipur Police units have been blocked by Kuki-Zomi protesters in the hill districts.

Amid these tensions, as Lt. Gen. Nair met with Mr. Singh, the Assam Rifles said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they had discussed the security situation in the State and “issues pertaining to Assam Rifles in Manipur”.

This meeting comes days after the Indian Army’s Eastern Command Army Commander Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita was on a two-day visit to Manipur to discuss the situation with the Chief Minister and the State Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh. Lt. Gen. Kalita also visited several areas, including Churachandpur and Bishnupur, the boundary along which has seen frequent clashes in the ongoing conflict.

During Lt. Gen. Kalita’s visit, while 40 Meitei and Naga MLAs (including Ministers) wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking replacement of the Assam Rifles units with any other Central security forces, 10 of the State’s Kuki-Zo MLAs asked the PMO to ensure the continued presence of the Assam Rifles for their safety.

The Hindu reported on Saturday that the Centre had no intention of replacing the Assam Rifles units in Manipur; that as per arrangements agreed upon by the unified defense command, their presence at buffer zones will continue; and the State Police is not being permitted to conduct operations in the hills without the accompaniment of Central forces.