Direct recruitment: ‘consider experience of ex-assistant professors’

The Teachers’ Association of Central University of Haryana (TACUH) in Mahendragarh has demanded that teaching experience of candidates, who previously served as assistant professors on contract basis at CUH should be counted in shortlisting their applications for the call of interview towards Direct Recruitment and Career Advancement Scheme.

TACUH secretary Rakesh Meena, in a letter to V-C R.C. Kuhad, said many of the contractual teachers, even those who served at CUH, were being declared “ineligible” in the ongoing scrutiny of their application forms on the “erroneous judgment” that their ‘teaching experience is less than required as the incumbent was drawing salary less than the monthly gross salary of regular appointed assistant professor”.

It is self-evident that the CUH had utilised the services of the contract teachers without paying them salary or emoluments equal to the monthly gross salary of a regularly appointed assistant professor in violation of the constitutional mandate and the explicit UGC regulations. Now, the same university is adamant on depriving them of the opportunity to appear in the interview by not counting the services rendered by them, said the letter.

If the present situation has been caused because of the lack of clarity or absence of policy instruction from the UGC/Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) about the meaning or definition of the “monthly gross salary”, then the CUH administration should decide either to count the previous services of the ad-hoc/contractual teachers to protect their right or withhold immediately the scrutiny and interview already scheduled for the teaching posts while seeking instruction from the MHRD/UGC on the matter, the letter further read.

“Further, here it would be germane to draw your kind attention to MHRD’s recent letter to the Chairman, UGC on December 5, whereby, he was directed to take the appropriate action immediately to amend the UGC Regulations 2018 to the effect that a university and/or its colleges shall short list its/their own faculty members, appointed and working on ad-hoc/temporary/contract basis, for the interview,” said the letter.

Mr. Kuhad told The Hindu that he had received the letter on Sunday and the same had been forwarded to the legal advisor of the university and the registrar. He, however, maintained that the recruitment process was being carried in strict compliance to the UGC guidelines.

Mr. Kuhad added that the results of the scrutiny of applications were put on website and candidates were told to submit the requisite documents in case of any discrepancies. “The interview letters were sent only after examining the documents submitted by the candidates. So far we have not received any formal complaint from any candidate,” claimed Mr. Kuhad.