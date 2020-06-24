Dip in mercury as rain lashes Capital

The Capital received pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday morning that lead to a drop in temperatures. The humidity, however, remained high.

The weather station at Safdarjung that is the official reading for the city recorded 14.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal for the season. The minimum temperature was 28.3 degrees which was normal for the season. Humidity hovered between 70% and 100%.

The Met department said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced in some parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh and north Punjab, most parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and the entire Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. It added that conditions are becoming favorable for further advance in some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Chandigarh and Delhi, most parts of Haryana and Punjab during next 24 hours.

The forecast for Thursday reads “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 28 degrees respectively”.