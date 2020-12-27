Dip in hospitalised, isolated patients

New Delhi

27 December 2020 23:52 IST

Over 900 people recover in 24 hours

The national capital recorded 757 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 6,22,851, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday.

Sixteen more deaths were also reported in a single day, taking the death toll to 10,453. Out of the total cases, 6,05,685 patients have recovered and there are currently 6,713 active cases.

The test positivity on Sunday was 1.01%, and the death rate — based on data over the last ten days — was recorded at 2.85%. The number of containment zones in the city currently stands at 4,931. As per Delhi government records, the recovery rate in the city is currently at 97.24% with as many as 939 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

A dip was also reported in hospitalised patients and those under home isolation. With 91 more patients discharged from hospitals, there are now 2,621 infected people hospitalised.

A total of 209 patients in home isolation also recovered, bringing the total number of such patients down to 3,335.