Dip in fake currency seizures in Delhi since note ban

In three years since the demonetisation move in 2016, the Delhi police have recovered 12,172 and 874 counterfeit notes in denominations of ₹2,000 and ₹200 respectively. There has been a significant drop in number of fake currency seizures since the note ban, said a police officer.

According to the Delhi police records, in 2016, total 80 cases of counterfeit currency notes were detected. In 2017, the cases came down to 65, and in 2018 total 41 cases were registered. In 2019, total 18 cases have been registered till October 31.

“We have busted many modules and supply channels used by criminals to smuggle counterfeit currency in the country,” said a senior police officer.

“Because of our efforts the cases of counterfeit currency smuggling are coming down. Fake notes are printed in Pakistan and smuggled in India through Bangladesh and Nepal border. We had a meeting with BSF officers in Delhi where concerns were raised and surveillance on borders was tightened,” the officer added.

In 2017, a total of 3,124 fake notes of ₹2,000 denomination were recovered. The number grew significantly in 2018 when 6,605 fake notes were seized and in 2019, 2,443 fake notes were recovered till October 31. More fake notes of ₹200 denomination have been recovered since its introduced in 2017 — 56 in 2018 and 818 till October 31, 2019.

“Sometimes the quality of fake notes is so fine that it can easily be mistaken for original currency. Fake note suppliers manage to get the same quality of paper,” said the officer.