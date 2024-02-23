February 23, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

“The forms I sculpt are what I want them to be. It is my language to express my feelings.” says Bengaluru-based artist Dimpy Menon, of her sculptures cast in bronze.

At the Gallery Art Positive in Lado Sarai where 16 of her stunning works are in a solo show ‘The Song of Life’, her exhibition celebrates life and the everyday moments of living. These moments Dimpy defines through physical movements such as a dance, acrobatics, yoga, climbing, running or jumping.

In her inimitable style, Dimpy has sculpted the poses and expressions on pieces measuring two to six feet translating human forms into graceful athletic figures. Her newest collection of bronzes are six months of work but embrace 40 years of memories, experiences and a sense of curiosity about life, the divine and the environment.

“The postures I choose show one movement as one instance of a moment in life as they are meant to be,” says Dimpy.

The five-foot composition “Flying’ showing a man ready to take a flight with arms spread and legs off the ground; is the revelation of freedom, perhaps the exhilaration of victory. Or the two-foot bronze on wood, ‘All Mine’ portrays a couple standing face-to-face with a gaze carved out, not through facial cues, but a uniquely held proportion of the face. It enables the whole body to convey a sense of longing These are among some of her small and large sculptures, table tops and standalone art pieces at the month-long exhibition that’s been running from February 12.

Though Dimpy memorialises her works in movements, they are also anchored in a subtle and surprising way. “I want that magic to be in my work so that it takes a little of the viewer’s breath away,” she smiles. “I do not like spoon feeding my audience, I like to engage them by using the universal body language; emotions and the understanding follow,” she says.

Dimpy enjoys working in bronze because she says, it is non-destructible and has intrinsic richness and resilience that helps to set in motion the human figurines she casts with finesse. Every piece depicts life in all its splendour and not only arrests your attention but also draws you into a conversation with them.

Dimpy draws a lot from spirituality, though her inspiration is generally from living life. It is deep and comes from lot of contemplation, she says. Birds and trees are also part of some of her compositions highlighting her connect with nature.

There is grace and strength in every piece of work that Dimpy creates through the universal language of the body. “The entire body is the metaphorical vehicle of my expression,” she says. A two-foot bronze showing a woman in rhapsody is a sheer delight. Dimpy’s expression of common emotions are wrapped in excitement and playfulness; born from an emptiness to humility to optimism. They are gorgeously confident and vulnerable at the same time, as the interpretation is left open to the audience by the artist.

“Sculpting is a tool to look at the daily moments in life that drive us. It is my lifetime investment,” she says and effortlessly her statues linger in the hearts of her viewers.

(At Gallery Art Positive, F-213B, OLd M B Road, Lado Sarai; Till March 10; 11am to 7pm)

