Dilli Haat to reopen today

NEW DELHI

03 July 2020 23:55 IST

Entry is free for first 15 days

Delhi Tourism on Friday announced that it would reopen all three Dilli Haat centres (INA, Janakpuri & Pitampura), Nature Bazaar, Garden of Five Senses, Azad Hind Gram and GTB Memorial on July 4 to help artisans and craftsmen earn a living again. For the first 15 days, entry will be free for all to encourage footfall, Delhi Tourism said.

Visitors to these curated market spaces will have to adhere to measures like wearing mask and maintain social distancing, and all efforts will be made to keep the area sanitised to avoid the spread of the virus, Delhi Tourism said.

Sanjay Goel, MD and CEO of Delhi Tourism, said that he hoped visitors would relish what the ecological spaces and markets offered and urged them to strictly adhere to the safety measures and protocols the government has set.

