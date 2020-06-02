Dilli Haat architect Pradeep Sachdeva remembered

NEW DELHI

02 June 2020 23:32 IST

The architect of Dilli Haat and Garden of Five Senses, Pradeep Sachdeva, who passed away on Sunday, was on Tuesday remembered by friends, family members and colleagues for his contribution to public spaces, including making them accessible for all. At a memorial service, which was live-streamed on Facebook by his firm, Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates (PSDA), due to lockdown restrictions, colleagues shared messages about his legacy and read out tributes to him sent by others.

Architect Christopher Benninger, who was Sachdeva’s “first boss”, sent a message recalling how Sachdeva took a train to Pune straight after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee, without stopping in Delhi, to work with him.

Ramu Katakam, who Sachdeva went on to work with later, said while his other projects like Dilli Haat remain iconic, it was his plan for redevelopment Chandni Chowk that would be “his legacy”.

Advertising

Advertising

“I think the Chandni Chowk project has met with much support and resistance and did cause him great pain but it is a stunning contribution to the Old City and will be a starting point for the revival of a magnificent heritage,” Mr. Katakam said in his message.

Jaya Jaitly, the founder of the Dastkari Haat Samiti who was instrumental in setting up Dilli Haat, said through a written message that was also read out at the memorial: “The people of Delhi and beyond owe a huge debt of love and respect towards Pradeep. At Dilli Haat, the atmosphere enabled the income of rural craftspeople to rise exponentially over the years. It had wheelchair access and became a cool place to hang out for all generations. Pradeep was particularly proud of having been one of the earliest ones to provide ramps.”

In a message displayed at the memorial and online, advocate Indira Unninayar said: “He rightly focused on those deprived of access to road space – the cycle rickshaw and non-motorised vehicle pliers, and the much neglected pedestrian.”

Urban planner A.G.K. Menon recalled Sachdeva’s unique qualities. “What set him apart was also the humanistic vision he infused into all the projects he engaged with,” Mr. Menon wrote.