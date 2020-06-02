Delhi

Dilli Haat architect Pradeep Sachdeva remembered

The architect of Dilli Haat and Garden of Five Senses, Pradeep Sachdeva, who passed away on Sunday, was on Tuesday remembered by friends, family members and colleagues for his contribution to public spaces, including making them accessible for all. At a memorial service, which was live-streamed on Facebook by his firm, Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates (PSDA), due to lockdown restrictions, colleagues shared messages about his legacy and read out tributes to him sent by others.

Architect Christopher Benninger, who was Sachdeva’s “first boss”, sent a message recalling how Sachdeva took a train to Pune straight after graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee, without stopping in Delhi, to work with him.

Ramu Katakam, who Sachdeva went on to work with later, said while his other projects like Dilli Haat remain iconic, it was his plan for redevelopment Chandni Chowk that would be “his legacy”.

“I think the Chandni Chowk project has met with much support and resistance and did cause him great pain but it is a stunning contribution to the Old City and will be a starting point for the revival of a magnificent heritage,” Mr. Katakam said in his message.

Jaya Jaitly, the founder of the Dastkari Haat Samiti who was instrumental in setting up Dilli Haat, said through a written message that was also read out at the memorial: “The people of Delhi and beyond owe a huge debt of love and respect towards Pradeep. At Dilli Haat, the atmosphere enabled the income of rural craftspeople to rise exponentially over the years. It had wheelchair access and became a cool place to hang out for all generations. Pradeep was particularly proud of having been one of the earliest ones to provide ramps.”

In a message displayed at the memorial and online, advocate Indira Unninayar said: “He rightly focused on those deprived of access to road space – the cycle rickshaw and non-motorised vehicle pliers, and the much neglected pedestrian.”

Urban planner A.G.K. Menon recalled Sachdeva’s unique qualities. “What set him apart was also the humanistic vision he infused into all the projects he engaged with,” Mr. Menon wrote.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:34:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dilli-haat-architect-pradeep-sachdeva-remembered/article31734382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY