Dilemma after delivery boy tests positive

Reports of a food delivery boy contracting COVID-19 here have drawn mixed reactions from Delhiites. Some said they would take additional precautions while others admitted they would continue to order due to a lack of alternatives.

A 19-year-old pizza-delivery boy, who operated in south Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, prompting the authorities to quarantine a total of 72 houses in the areas he had delivered food. All these houses are within a five-kilometre radius of Malviya Nagar, said B.M. Mishra, District Magistrate (south Delhi).

“A total of 17 people, including the owner of the shop, the delivery boy and other delivery boys, have been put under institutional quarantine. The shop has been shut,” he added.

Mr. Mishra said the delivery man, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, used a mask and a pair of gloves while working and was currently under treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. “We are yet to ascertain how he got infected with the virus,” he said.

Not anymore

“When I heard about this, I didn’t really feel anything…with everything that is going on these days, this is just another drop in the ocean,” said Meenal Manolika, a resident of Malviya Nagar, where the delivery person was reportedly operating.

Ms. Manolika and her roommates have, however, decided to stop getting things delivered home. “We have just ordered from BigBasket twice till now, but we won’t do that anymore,” she said.

For Arunima Tara, a resident of Saket, the development was unlikely to change her ordering patterns. While she only cooks food at home and orders groceries online, she said that whether she went to the store or ordered them online, the risk of catching the virus was the same.

Added precautions

Akshath Dharmadheeran, who stays in Indirapuram, said that some groceries were being delivered home almost every other day. While Mr. Dharmadheeran expressed shock at the news of 72 houses being quarantined after coming in contact with the delivery person, he said he would continue availing the service with added precautions.

“There are options for contact-less delivery. I never meet the delivery person. And I go with a mask and wash my hands immediately,” he said.

Sam Solomon, who lives in Gadipur, said he had been avoiding food delivery though he had been tempted. Now it is best to cook. “I had been concerned about this, and the current case only validates that,” he said, informing that he would not be ordering from outside anymore.