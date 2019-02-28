‘Dilapidated’ Karol Bagh building collapses

A four-storey commercial building collapsed in Karol Bagh’s Dev Nagar on Wednesday morning, the police said. No casualty has been reported, they said.

The fire department received a call at 8.40 a.m. and was informed that a four-storey building had collapsed on Padam Singh Road in Karol Bagh. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations.

The police said that the building was in dilapidated state for a long time and only the ground floor was being used for commercial purpose.

Locals said that though the building was not declared “dangerous”, it had been damaged heavily due to non-maintenance. A case of endangering lives of others has been registered against the owners.

‘Owners flouted norms’

Locals have also claimed that the owners of the building hardly visited the complex. The owners have flouted norms and constructed illegal structures in the building, they said.

Fire officials said that fire tenders were pressed into service for the rescue operations along with disaster relief teams to clear the debris. Prima facie, the investigation suggests that the building constructed in the 1980s had developed cracks and was heavily damaged due to seepage of water into its super structure.