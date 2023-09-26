Difficult to support families without salaries, ESI benefits, say Delhi bus marshals

September 26, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

Scores of bus marshals deployed by the Delhi government in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses staged a protest last week outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding payment of pending salaries.

A day later, the issue was taken up by the BJP, which accused the AAP government of not paying salaries to the bus marshals for the past five months. The Delhi government has blamed the delay on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, which effectively gave the Centre control over the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the city.

Multiple issues

While the political wrangling over the issue continues, the bus marshals The Hindu spoke to said the delay in payment of salaries is not the only issue. Not being offered permanent jobs and not being covered by the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme are the other problems they highlight.

The marshals, who are hired on a contractual basis, are paid ₹843 for each day of work. While the Delhi government promises to pay them for two rest days a month, many bus marshals said they do not receive that amount.

The AAP government started deploying civil defence volunteers and home guards on buses in 2015 to provide security to female passengers. The bus marshals are expected to raise an alarm in case of an emergency, such as sexual or physical violence or a health-related crisis.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sachin, a bus marshal with the DTC since 2015, said, “It is extremely difficult to support our families without any pay. This is not the first time the Delhi government has not paid us. It has happened several times.”

Bharat Nagpal, an ex-bus marshal, lost his job after meeting an accident during work. Mr. Nagpal says he lost his leg in the accident and did not receive any compensation from the government.

“I met with an accident during my work hours two months ago. Since then, I have been struggling to get any support from my employer”, he said, adding that he has been struggling to support his family.

Asked for a comment on the issues raised by the bus marshals, no response was issue by the Delhi government.