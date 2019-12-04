Differently abled vow to continue protest till their demands are met

World Disability Day, observed on Tuesday, was a “Black Day”, said differently abled persons staging an indefinite protest against railway authorities at the Mandi House roundabout. They have been protesting for more than a week now demanding jobs in the railways.

The demonstrations have severely affected the vehicle movement in the area with a few roads leading to the roundabout having been closed off.

Protesters alleged that they were denied employment in the Group D category as a consequence of a “conspiracy.”

Hopes shattered

Anil Kumar Sisodia, one of the leaders of the movement, said that the group was hoping for a favourable resolution on Tuesday but authorities had rejected all their demands.

Explaining their ordeal, Mr. Sisodia, who is from Ahmedabad, said all those sitting on protest here were informed that depending on verification of their documents, they would be awarded employment. However, when the final list of those selected was released, many were left out without any explanation, he said.

With temperature in the city dipping to single digit, protesters said that the conditions were difficult but vowed to continue the demonstrations till their demands were met. “Our clothes turn wet by morning. There is risk of falling ill, but if we are not getting employment then we might fall sick,” said 38-year-old Laves Kumar from Rajasthan.

“They have taken away jobs that we were qualified for. We have a right over it,” said Mahesh Meena, also from Rajasthan, adding “Modi says he wants sabka sath, sabka vikas but seems like he doesn’t include differently abled people.”

“We aren’t going to move from here till our demands are met,” said Mr. Sisodia.