Differently abled man arrested for theft at furniture shop

Video of the incident had gone viral on social media

Days after video of a differently abled man lifting items from a furniture shop in south-west Delhi went viral on social media, the accused was arrested from M.G. Road on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Raju (38), a resident of Dwarka. The police said that Raju’s right hand was amputated while working on a threshing machine in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

On August 27, a robbery was reported at a furniture shop in Vasant Kunj. The police said that the accused conducted a recce in the morning and at night he entered the store after breaking its lock with the help of an iron rod. Since it was dark, he lit matchsticks and lifted a laptop, iPad and mobile phones from the shop. The act was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the shop.

The police said that a tip-off was received on Thursday and he was subsequently arrested. Stolen items were recovered from his possession, Mr. Thakur said, adding that Raju was earlier arrested in 2013 when he was caught stealing an LPG gas cylinder in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. He used to dispose of stolen items to scrap dealers, the police said.