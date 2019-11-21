Differently abled JNU students protest at PHQ

A group of differently abled students from Jawaharlal Nehru University staged a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon against the alleged lathi-charge by the force on them during their protest against hostel fee hike on Monday.

The students met Delhi Police spokesperson and DCP (Central) M.S. Randhawa and apprised him of the “lathi-charge and manhandling” of differently abled students by police personnel.

Demands accepted

“A group of students came to the police headquarters. They demanded to meet a senior police officer who could address their grievances. I held a meeting with them and assured them of enquiry if they provide video and other evidence of the incident [lathi-charge] to police. Agreeing to their demand, the Delhi Police will issue a circular to its entire staff instructing them to be sensitive while dealing with differently abled people,” said Mr. Randhawa.

The students dispersed after the meeting. They were taken back to the JNU campus in a bus, said the DCP.

On Monday, during a protest march by JNU students, the Delhi police allegedly ordered “lathi-charge” to disperse students. Several differently abled students got injured in the police action and were rushed to AIIMS for treatment.

The JNU Visually Challenged Students’ Forum condemned the “brutal and insensitive attitude of the Delhi Police towards the peaceful march and demanded “accessible and affordable education for all”. It said that the Delhi police grossly violated the democratic right to protest for affordable and accessible education for students with disability.

“When a visually impaired student begged to be spared from the lathi-charge, the Delhi police reacted saying ‘andha hai to protest karne kyun aata hai (if you are blind then why have you come for the protest)’. We condemn this insensitive attitude and demand an apology,” a protesting student said.