Diesel price in Delhi up by ₹7.1 per litre, petrol becomes ₹1.7 dearer

Petrol price in the national capital increased by about ₹1.7 per litre and that of diesel by about ₹7.1 per litre on Tuesday as the Delhi government increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) charged on both the fuels, according to officials.
The VAT on petrol has been increased to 30% from 27% and that of diesel has been increased to 30% from 16.75%, according to a Delhi government official.
The Delhi government passed an order on increasing the VAT on late Monday, which came into effect from Tuesday.
"Life isn't all about rainbows and sunshine. Tough times need Tough solutions — my learning as Finance Minister," Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet later on Tuesday morning.
The revenue collection of the Delhi government was down by almost 90% in April due to the lockdown, according to officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.