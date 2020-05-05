Diesel price in Delhi up by ₹7.1 per litre, petrol becomes ₹1.7 dearer

Petrol price in the national capital increased by about ₹1.7 per litre and that of diesel by about ₹7.1 per litre on Tuesday as the Delhi government increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) charged on both the fuels, according to officials.

The VAT on petrol has been increased to 30% from 27% and that of diesel has been increased to 30% from 16.75%, according to a Delhi government official.

The Delhi government passed an order on increasing the VAT on late Monday, which came into effect from Tuesday.

"Life isn't all about rainbows and sunshine. Tough times need Tough solutions — my learning as Finance Minister," Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet later on Tuesday morning.

The revenue collection of the Delhi government was down by almost 90% in April due to the lockdown, according to officials.