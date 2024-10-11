Didn’t join politics for bungalows: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday broke her silence over the row related to the allotment of an official accommodation to her, saying she was “ready to sit on streets and work for people”, if required.

“AAP MLAs and Ministers did not join politics for big bungalows and cars. We live in the hearts of people,” she added.

Her remarks came a day after Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that CM Atishi’s belongings were removed from 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines and the bungalow was not being officially handed over to her.

Earlier, the Public Works Department (PWD) had sought keys of the house to undertake an inspection of inventories, citing Vigilance cases over alleged irregularities during its renovation when AAP national convener was the Chief Minister.

On Thursday, AAP also shared images showing her signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by packed cartons of her belongings.

Posting the images on X, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of “throwing away” a woman Chief Minister’s belongings from her “official residence” during the ongoing Navratri festival.

Addressing a press conference later, he accused the BJP of trying to “forcibly capture” the bungalow.

“This is a grave disrespect to an elected Woman Chief Minister and the people of Delhi. A party that has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years is trying to capture the Chief Minister’s House forcibly,” Mr. Singh said, alleging that Ms. Atishi’s belongings were removed from the bungalow at the behest of Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena.

Reacting to the criticism, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Civil Lines bungalow is not the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister.

“It is like other government bungalows where Arvind Kejriwal lived as the Chief Minister,” he said challenging the ruling party to prove that the property was “earmarked” as the official residence of a Chief Minister.

“We have no objections if Atishi wants to live there. But it must be done in accordance with the rules,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, too accused Ms. Atishi of playing the victim card.

He also visited the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road alotted to Atishi after she became a Minister in the Delhi government.

“She has a bungalow allotted in her name on Mathura Road that was earlier used by Sheila Dikshit for 10 years when she was the Chief Minister. Also, Aitishi can work from her office at the Delhi Secretariat but she is only making a futile attempt to play the victim card by posing with empty boxes,” he said.

