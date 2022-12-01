‘Didn’t have any idea that Aftab had a girlfriend before and that he had killed her’

  1. EPaper
December 01, 2022 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have recorded the statement of a woman who allegedly dated Aftab Poonawalla, days after he purportedly killed his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body into multiple pieces, sources said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that the woman, who works as a clinical psychologist in the city, said that she met Aftab in June through a dating site app, following which they had a long conversation.

“She went to his house in October, following which they stopped talking. She said that she did not have an inkling that Aftab had a girlfriend before and that he had killed her,” a senior police officer said. Her statement was recorded on Monday, sources said.

The officer said other persons, including the woman Aftab had been with, are being questioned by the police in the case.

Meanwhile, Aftab will undergo a narco-analysis test at Tihar jail on Thursday after the police got permission from a court on grounds that he was “misleading them”.

Aftab has undergone five sessions of the polygraph test at FSL Rohini with the last session on Tuesday. Assistant Director of FSL Rohini had said that Aftab had cooperated in the test and that they will submit a final report to the police within two to three days.

