Did not violate 5% quota for disabled: JNU

New Delhi

01 July 2020 23:45 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it has not violated the 5% reservation for disabled students and was committed to providing it in all courses in the 2020-21 academic year.

The university’s submission came in response to a petition filed by Javed Abidi Foundation, which works for the welfare of disabled persons claiming that JNU has kept less than 5% seats for disabled category in the academic session 2020-21.

JNU denied the allegation saying it was providing reservation to PWD category students in almost all courses of its various centres and schools.

The High Court has listed the case for hearing on July 8.