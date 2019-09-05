Did not praise PM Modi, says Tharoor

Breaking his silence over the notice issued to him by the Kerala unit of the Congress party to explain his remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he had asked the State unit to show him ‘one sentence where he praised Mr Modi’.

Speaking to The Hindu ahead of the release of his new book, The Hindu Way, Mr. Tharoor said he hoped the judiciary would do its job on the recent move by the Delhi Police to argue for ‘abetment to suicide or in alternative murder charges’ against him before a Delhi court in the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

“The only hope is that the judiciary will do its job with integrity. There is a long judicial tradition in the country which predates Independence and by and large in the past 70 years, with some exceptions, the judiciary has acquitted itself remarkably well,” Mr. Tharoor said.

Impartial justice

“That notion of impartial justice gives us all hope. Whether it is Mr. Chidambaram [P. Chidambaram] or Shivakumar [D.K. Shivakumar] or me,” he added.

When asked if he saw a design in agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax or (the Delhi Police in his case) going after Opposition leaders, he said, “I would rather not comment as that would be a specific commentary on my case which I am not allowed to make.”

“All I can see is that independent of my case or any specific case, we have reason to see a pattern. If you take Mr. Shivakumar as the most recent case, it cannot be merely accidental. There are certain people who have more serious charges, who have not been proceeded against the day after they switched to the BJP.”

Talking about the controversy in which Kerala Congress issued him a show cause notice, he said, “When I was asked for an explanation for my praise of Modi, I told them ‘show me the sentence where I have praised Modi’. They couldn’t find a single sentence because I have not’.

Kerala Congress had issued a show cause notice to Mr Tharoor after he had endorsed his colleague, Jairam Ramesh’s comment that ‘demonising Mr Modi always doesn’t help the Opposition parties’.

Explaining the context of his comment in detail, Mr. Tharoor said his intent was to win back the voters who seem to have moved away from the Congress.

“BJP has gone from 31% last time [2014] to 37% this time and we stayed at 19%. Many of the voters, who had voted for us in the past, have left us and gone to the BJP. We need them back...Now, how do we do that? Do we tell them you shouldn’t have voted for Modi or you were stupid to have voted for him,” asked Mr. Tharoor.