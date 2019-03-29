Did not find anything objectionable in film: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the release of the film Ram Ki Janmabhoomi, which is to hit theatres on Friday, saying it has “not found anything objectionable” in it.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru however directed the movie’s producer to hold private screening of the film for the petitioner, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.

The court directed the producer, Waseem Rizvi, to hold private screening in the national capital on Thursday evening for Tucy who has contended that the movie contains personal attacks against him and his family.

The petitioner had also contended that film was inflammatory and had the potential to promote communal disharmony.

However, the court did not agree with the contentions, saying “there was no material on record to support the allegations. This court has not found anything objectionable in it”.

The judge also said that Tucy’s objections against the movie’s title “were not persuasive enough” to interfere with release of the film.

The court told the film’s producer to hold a private screening of the film for the petitioner so that his apprehensions regarding the movie’s content can be addressed.