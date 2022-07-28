Delhi

Did not expect such an overwhelming response to our EV Policy, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at the inauguration of an EV charging station at Rajghat in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Special Correspondent New Delhi: July 28, 2022 01:49 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 01:49 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated 7 best-in-class Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across Delhi. These charging stations will be open to all EV owners and are aimed at providing low-cost slow as well as fast charging setups.

The new charging stations have been developed at DTC’s Rajghat, IP Estate, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Mehrauli, Dwarka Sector-2 & Dwarka Sector-8 bus depots.

The Chief Minister said ₹3 per unit tariff had been fixed for slow chargers while ₹10 per unit will be levied for the fast chargers.

“With the help of One Delhi App, EV owners will be able to locate and track queues at EV charging stations around them,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the Capital’s citizens had started adopting electric vehicles rapidly and the citywide was emerging as the EV Capital of India. A total of 60,846 electric vehicles, he added, had been bought in Delhi since the implementation of the Delhi EV Policy in 2020.

“We did not expect such an overwhelming response when we had made the EV Policy in 2020; 25,809 EVs were bought last year while 28,848 EVs have already been bought in the last 7 months,” he said.

