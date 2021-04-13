‘Did not detain Lakha Sidhana’s cousin illegally’

NEW DELHI

13 April 2021 00:12 IST

The Delhi police on Monday refuted allegations that it had “illegally” detained gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep Singh in Punjab.

Mr. Sidhana is wanted in connection with the Republic Day violence during the farmers’ rally in the Capital, the police said.

It is learnt that misinformation is being propagated on social media regarding the detention of Gurdeep Singh alias Mundi by a Delhi Police team in Punjab, said the police.

On April 8, a Special Cell team that was in the vicinity of Patiala in search of Mr. Sidhana, questioned Mr. Singh. He was asked about the movements of Mr. Sidhana and thereafter, was relieved with a direction to appear and join inquiry as and when required, said the police.

“The investigation is being conducted as per law and in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It is relevant to note that no allegation of assault or mistreatment has been made by any of the 160 accused persons arrested by the Delhi police in these cases so far,” the police added.

“The allegations pertaining to illegal abduction and physical assault are strongly denied as being false, baseless and an afterthought to put pressure on the investigating teams,” it added.