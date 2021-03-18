Dictatorship of Modi govt. can now be seen in Delhi: Congress

It says Bill granting powers to L-G an assault on democracy

Delhi Congress on Wednesday held a dharna at Jantar Mantar to protest against the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by the BJP government in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leaders said that the Bill was an assault on democracy as it would take away powers from the democratically elected government and the wishes of the people and place it in the hands of a person appointed by the Central government.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that the “dictatorship” of the Narendra Modi government that people have been getting to see across the country can now be seen in Delhi as well with the attempt to dilute the powers of the elected government via the Bill. The party called for the immediate withdrawal of the Bill.

“The elected MLAs of Delhi will have no power to take decisions on behalf of the people, who have voted them to power through a democratic process. All the power will be with one man that is appointed by the Centre who will have no clue as to what the people of Delhi want. This is a dangerous Bill as it will make a mockery out of democracy,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress also questioned why the Delhi government had been silent for 45 days as the Union Cabinet had approved the presentation of the Bill in the Lok Sabha on February 3.

Questions silence

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is known for sitting on dharna for every issue did not even bother to raise this issue despite it diluting the power of his own chair. On one hand he promised full Statehood for Delhi before the elections and on the other stays silent when the CM’s powers are being diluted,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar alleged that the AAP was the “B team” on the BJP and therefore supported the Union government’s decision to snatch the powers of Jammu and Kashmir, and relegate the State to the status of Union Territories and was doing only a “token” protest against the Bill.

Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt pointed out that when the party asked for permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, they were told not to bring more than 1,000 people or build a stage but was very clear that the police had given permission for the AAP’s “token” protest by rolling out a red carpet and allowing them to build a stage for their event.

“In Puducherry, the Congress government put up a fight against the BJP and ultimately, Kiran Bedi the then Lt. Governor was brought back to Delhi. In Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal has no such power. He should sit on dharna till the Bill is not revoked instead of making a show of protest,” Mr. Dutt said