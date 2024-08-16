GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dictatorship can put Kejriwal in jail but can’t supress the patriotism in his heart: Sunita Kejriwal

Published - August 16, 2024 06:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday (August 15, 2024) said that “dictatorship” can put an elected Chief Minister in jail but it cannot supress the “patriotism” in his heart.

Ms. Kejriwal, in a post in Hindi, on X said, “Today the tricolour was not hoisted at the Chief Minister’s residence. It is very sad. This dictatorship can keep an elected Chief Minister in jail… but how can it supress the patriotism in his heart?”

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said Mr. Kejriwal was falsely framed in the excise policy case. In a post on X, she said, “When India got freedom from British rule in 1947, hundreds of freedom fighters faced lathi charge, went to jail and sacrificed their lives to get us this freedom. They would not have even imagined in their dreams that one day, in independent India, an elected Chief Minister would be framed in a false case and kept in jail for months.”

“Let us pledge on this Independence Day that we will continue to fight against dictatorship till our last breath,” she added.

Earlier, the AAP government had requested to allow Education Minister Atishi to hoist the Tricolour in the absence of the Chief Minister. However, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot, saying Delhi Police was responsible for the ceremonial march-past after the hoisting of the national flag and that matters related to the police were assigned to the Home Department under the Allocation of Business Rules, 1993.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh also took to X to write, “The campaign to make the country prosperous will continue. Jail cannot break our resolve.” He said the quality of education and health need to improve in India. “Electricity, water and bus travel for mothers and sisters should be free. The Chief Minister who made this dream come true in Delhi is in jail on Independence Day,” Mr. Singh said.

