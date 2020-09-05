DIAL sets up COVID-19 testing facility at IGIA for international passengers

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has set up an on-site COVID-19 testing lab at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) that will declare the results of samples of incoming international passengers within 4-6 hours so that they may continue their journey, if tested negative.
DIAL has collaborated with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, a Delhi-based laboratory, to set up the facility at the multilevel car parking of Terminal 3. Officials said that this is the first such arrangement to be made at an Indian airport and is expected to start by mid-September.
“Results of samples collected at the laboratory will be declared within 4-6 hours to the incoming passengers. Until the results are confirmed, passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or they may opt to stay in a hotel. In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable Indian Council of Medical Research [ICMR] protocols by the State authorities,” DIAL said. It added that as the Government of India is preparing to open the sky with rising air bubbles, the laboratory will be a key element in facilitating a safe journey for all the passengers.
Commenting on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said that the pilot initiative has been taken to ensure testing of all arriving international transfer passengers.
According to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines, international arriving passengers with RT-PCR negative certificate would be exempted from institutional quarantine granted by the State authorities and will be allowed for onward air journey.
